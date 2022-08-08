Our Visitors of the Week are Claude Lavoie and France Brouillette of Montreal, seen here with Mayor Clarence Wood. On a road trip through Yukon, the pair had initially planned to stop at Tombstone National Park, but because the scenery just kept getting nicer the farther they drove, they just kept following the Dempster highway all the way to Inuvik. Now in love with the landscape, they’re planning to go the rest of the way to Tuktoyaktuk. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo