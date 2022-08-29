Our Visitors of the Week are Patricia Morris from Montreal, Que., and Rick and Marilyn Nichols from Abbortsford, B.C. The travellers are all returning tourists to Inuvik — Morris was last up here five years ago and the Nichols were here 11 years ago. They said they’re all blown away by how much the town has grown and developed, including the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway, which they’re about to set off on. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo