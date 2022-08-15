Our Visitors of the Week are Tammi and Brian Difranco, seen here with Town of Inuvik Mayor Clarence Wood. The pair drove all the way from Welleseley Island, New York, which is right on the border with Ontario. They’ve been roadtripping all over the north, first hitting Alaska and then making their way to Tuktoyaktuk. They said they’re just mezmerized by how much and quickly the scenery changes as you go. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo