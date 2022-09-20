Our Youth of the Week is Angeline Andre-Blake, seen here drawing out her favourite fall colours. Angeline was one of dozens of kids who came out to paint as part of the Lift Community Art Project, put on by Cloudberry Designs. Local artist Tracy Blyth was on hand to assist the kids with their artwork. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling