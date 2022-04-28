Our Youth of the Week is Charlotte Ruben, age 6, seen here mopping the floors. Charlotte is a huge help around the house. When she’s done playing outdoors, she comes in and starts doing the dishes, as well as sweeping and helping out with her 1-year-old twin sisters. Her proud mom says she never gets angry and is always offering to help without asking. Photo courtesy of Angela Mae Ruben
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling