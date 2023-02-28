Our Youths of the Week are Colson Gordon and Brodie Elias, seen here enjoying the games at the first annual Alfred Moses Memorial Basketball tournament. The pair wanted to voice their support for the athletes and wished everyone a fun time. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Eric Bowling
