Our Youth of the Week is Cruz Elias, age 10, seen here playing net as Inuvik Minor Hockey resumes its regular ice time. He has been playing hockey with the IMHA since he was five years old and started goaltending when he was seven. His mother says he gets super excited every year when it’s time to hit the ice and thanks Inuvik Minor Hockey Association for giving him this opportunity to play a game he enjoys. Photo courtesy of Bernice Kalinek