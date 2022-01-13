Our Youth of the Week is Darius Denver, age 5, seen here helping his grandpa Calvin during early freeze up near Tuktoyaktuk. Darius was getting hands on experience setting and checking nets to catch fish for his puppy Timber. With his grandfather, the pair caught over 200 fish and Tinder expects to be well fed all winter.
Eric Bowling
