Our Youth of the Week is Gylveonne Guevara, seen here with Yvonne Dimaano at the Reconciliation through Art night Sept. 28. Gylveonne doesn’t quite have the basics of drawing down yet, but that didn’t stop her from putting pen to paper during the evening. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling