Our Youth of the Week is Hamza Mourtada, seen here manoeuvring around the courts at the 2023 NTPC Senior Cager basketball tournament in Yellowknife. Mourtada and the entire East Three basketball team went undefeated to win the tournament, crowning a strong year of hoops. James McCarthy/NNSL photo
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.