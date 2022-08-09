Our Youth of the Week is Hayden Halle, seen here in a rare glimpse of holding still. The busybodied 7-year-old is always keeping active skateboarding, biking and playing softball. He’s particularly good at batting and loves to practice tricks on his bicycle whenever he gets the chance. Photo courtesy of Jolene Krug
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling