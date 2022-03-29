Our Youth of the Week is Jase Blake, of Tsiigehtchic, seen here holding a trophy he won as top forward at the Gwich’in Cup. He travels to Inuvik three times a week to play U9 hockey, and clearly it’s paying off for him! His favorite hockey move is the toe drag and spinorama and wants to learn how to do the Michigan. His top teams? The Edmonton Oilers and LJ’s Sabres. Photo courtesy of Joey Mc Blake
Eric Bowling
Eric Bowling

Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee....