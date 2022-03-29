Our Youth of the Week is Jase Blake, of Tsiigehtchic, seen here holding a trophy he won as top forward at the Gwich’in Cup. He travels to Inuvik three times a week to play U9 hockey, and clearly it’s paying off for him! His favorite hockey move is the toe drag and spinorama and wants to learn how to do the Michigan. His top teams? The Edmonton Oilers and LJ’s Sabres. Photo courtesy of Joey Mc Blake