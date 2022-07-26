Our Youth of the Week is Jayden Jacobson, who was one of two winners in a contest to design this year’s World Oceans Day logo. Jayden’s design was on a cake made specifically to commemorate the event, and he was awarded a drone for his efforts. Who says art doesn’t pay?
Eric Bowling
