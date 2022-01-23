Our Youth of the Week is Julian Green, seen here with his proud parents in his Canadian Junior Ranger colours. Julian has been a solid representative of his community and the NWT, attending training sessions and helping out where needed. He once represented the North at a North American leaders summit, where he got to shake hands with former U.S. President Barack Obama.
