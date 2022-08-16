Our Youth of the Week is Kane Sidney, who was racing around the skate park at the Inuvik Youth Centre practicing his vampire roar — as seen by his facepaint. He says his favourite part of being at the Inuvik Youth Centre is playing with his friends and staff say he’s a great guy to have around and has “awesome energy.” Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling