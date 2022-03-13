Our Youth of the Week is Mackenzie Cockney, age 15. He enjoys helping Elders shovel and getting wood for them and doing anything else they ask if they need help around the house. He’s also a pretty handy mechanic, helping work on snowmachines and trucks for his free time. He loves being on the land hunting, fishing and sharing his harvest with others.
