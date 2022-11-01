Our Youth of the Week is Morris Nogasak III, age 5, seen here getting to know his way around a soccer field. Still learning how to play, he and his family have been practicing soccer every evening, at least until the snow started falling. The active young athlete also loves baseball. Photo courtesy of Mary Kaglik
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling