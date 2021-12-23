Our Youth of the Week this week is Philip Man Elanik, seen here with his wife and child Petra and Philp Jr. Don’t let them fool you, Philip only recently graduated from Moose Kerr School in Aklavik and is already giving back to the community. Because Covid-19 restrictions prevented the school from having its annual Christmas concert, Philip volunteered to teach the students and staff a jigging routine for the holidays.
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling