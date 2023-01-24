Our Youth of the Week is Presley Rogers, seen here trying to recall her mother Vanessa Rogers’ instructions on a traditional drum dance. Presley was one of many youth to travel to Inuvik from around the Inuvialuit Settlement Region to perform during the Inuvik Sunrise Festival’s opening ceremonies. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Eric Bowling
