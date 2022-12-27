Our Youth of the Week is Ross Panaktalok, seen here facing his fears and giving the Sledge Jump another go during Arctic Winter Games trials Dec. 11. A few moments earlier, he tripped up on the wooden obstacles and cut his knee open, but after taking a break to breathe it out, he was back on the floor giving it his all. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling