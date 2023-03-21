Our Youth of the Week is Tanesha Alanak-Kitekudlak, seen here performing a two-foot high kick at the Northern Games Championships in Yellowknife Feb. 10-12. Tanesha had gone to Ulukhaktok to compete in the competition with several of her peers from the community. James McCarthy/NNSL photo
Eric Bowling
