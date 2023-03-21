Our Youth of the Week is Tanesha Alanak-Kitekudlak, seen here performing a two-foot high kick at the Northern Games Championships in Yellowknife Feb. 10-12. Tanesha had gone to Ulukhaktok to compete in the competition with several of her peers from the community. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

Eric Bowling

Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee....

