Our Youths of the Week are Ethan Koe and Zody Kay of Tsiigehtchic. The pair picked up their instruments for the first time at the Fiddle and Flow Festival in Inuvik this year and haven’t put them down since. With Ethan on fiddle and Zody on the axe, the pair are practising daily to keep their community tradition alive. Their favourite tunes to play so far are Eagle Island Blues, Red River Jig and Once More. Photo courtesy of Doris Koe