Our Youths of the Week are “Avi” Avingakpak Esau and Roger Kuptana, seen here sliding down a hill in Sachs Harbour when it was -58 C with the windchill. Avi is in third grade and her favourite subject in school is math. Roger is in grade two and his favourite class is phys ed.
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling