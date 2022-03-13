Our Youths of the Week are Brady and Zachary McLeod, of Aklavik. They both hit the rink three times a week to practice. Brady is 12-years old, his favourite food is chicken and his favourite hockey player is Patrick Kane. Zachary is 14, loves pizza and his favourite player is Sidney Crosby.
