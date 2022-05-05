Our Youths of the Week are Fraydee Greenland and Julianna Kay, both grade nine students at Moose Kerr School in Aklavik. Fray likes math and Julianna’s favourite subject is reading, though they really can’t wait until summer to hit the bike trails. Their mom says they both are excellent listeners and help their teacher out whenever asked. Photo courtesy of Karla Isabelle Smith
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling