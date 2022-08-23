Our Youths of the Week are Justin Stewart, Dwayne Raddi and AJ Abba, seen here holding the NWT Flag at Niagra Falls, Ont. at the Canada Summer Games. The trio were selected to represent the north on Team NWT and put on a show for fans who followed them down, having strong games against Team Yukon and P.E.I. Great work guys, you’ve done Inuvik proud. Photo courtesy of Stephanie Parkes
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling