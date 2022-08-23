Our Youths of the Week are Justin Stewart, Dwayne Raddi and AJ Abba, seen here holding the NWT Flag at Niagra Falls, Ont. at the Canada Summer Games. The trio were selected to represent the north on Team NWT and put on a show for fans who followed them down, having strong games against Team Yukon and P.E.I. Great work guys, you’ve done Inuvik proud. Photo courtesy of Stephanie Parkes