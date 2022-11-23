Our Youths of the Week are Kylar Irish and Gabriel McLeod, seen here at the NWT Legislature. Kylar and Gabriel just completed the NWT page program, serving as helping hands during the last sitting of the legislature at the start of the month. They both encourage anyone interested in governance to check the program out. Photo courtesy of Sandy Rivers
Eric Bowling
