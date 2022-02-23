Our Youths of the Week are Nita Lucas, age 12 and Nevaeh Lucas-Elanik, age six, seen here getting some time on the toboggan before Sachs Harbour’s first sunrise of the year! Both are big fans of language and phys ed classes, while Nita gravitates towards sciences and Nevaeh prefers to brush up on her art skills. Photo courtesy of Chelsey Lucas
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling