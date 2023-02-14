Our Youths of the Week are Team NT junior curlers Jasper Willkomm, Jacob Robertson, Jett Etter and Atticus Willkomm, seen here with coach Mark Robertson. The young curlers won two games and narrowly missed two more at the Arctic Winter Games, blowing past all expectations. Stewart Burnett/NNSL photo
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling