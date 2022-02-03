Covid-19 in the Beaufort Delta has cleared 200 cases.

An update to the GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard was posted on Feb. 2 shortly after 7 p.m. In total, there are now 209 active cases in the Delta.

Community numbers were also updated. There are 170 active cases in Inuvik, 23 active cases in Tuktoyaktuk, 11 active cases in Aklavik and five in Fort McPherson. There remain zero new active cases in Tsiigehthic and Sachs Harbour.

A Covid-19 outbreak has been declared at the Inuvik Warming Centre as of Feb. 1.

An update to the GNWT’s Covid-19 exposure and Covid-19 dashboard was completed shortly after 5 p.m. today. In total, there are now 195 active cases in the Beaufort Delta as of Feb. 1.

A Covid-19 outbreak has been declared at Inuvik Regional Hospital’s long term care unit as of Jan. 29 and Charlotte Vehus Home as of Jan. 31.

An update to the GNWT’s exposure notification page was posted Jan. 31 shortly after 6 p.m.

“People who attended since January 29 should self monitor for symptoms, immediately isolate if symptoms develop,” reads the notice. “Do the self assessment tool, arrange for testing at the testing site if applicable or use an at home test if available. If you test positive with an at home test kit, please notify Protect NWT immediately.”

An outbreak has been declared at Mangilaluk school as of Jan. 28.

Several classes had been exposed on Jan. 25, but the school was unable to forward emails from the Health Centre to parents right away because a blizzard the same day knocked out the school’s internet access.

Official numbers were updated to the Covid-19 Dashboard. As of Jan. 31, there are 140 active cases in Inuvik, 12 in Aklavik, 18 in Tuktoyaktuk, six in Fort McPherson. There are currently zero cases in Sachs Harbour and Tsiigehtchic.

Inuvik’s Mad Trapper pub has been listed as an exposure site for Covid-19, on Jan. 21-22 from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

An update to the GNWT’s exposure listings was posted shortly after 5 p.m. Jan. 25. Also included in the update is a notice the Jason Jacobson Youth Centre in Tuktoyaktuk was exposed to Covid-19 on Jan. 19 and 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.