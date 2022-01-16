Inuvik Homeless Shelter has been listed as a Covid-19 exposure site.

An update was posted to the GNWT’s Public Exposure Notifications at 1:44 p.m.

Anyone who was at the Shelter from 6 p.m. to midnight on Jan. 11 to 13 should self monitor for symptoms, regardless of vaccination status.

If symptoms develop, isolate and seek testing if available. People who are not fully vaccinated should be tested on the fourth day from exposure whether feeling symptoms or not.

The GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard lists 117 active cases in the Beaufort Delta. Official numbers broken down by community will be posted to the dashboard on Monday.