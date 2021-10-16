After being closed for several days, Inuvik’s Homeless Shelter is re-opening at 6 p.m. tonight.

The dry shelter closed its doors Oct. 13 following an announcement a Covid-19 outbreak had been declared at both the shelter and the Inuvik Warming Centre.

Northwest Territories Housing Corporation (NWTHC) made the announcement early Oct. 16 on their Facebook page. No announcement has been made on when the Warming Centre, which permits people who are intoxicated, will be re-opened.

Meanwhile, recently appointed manager Alfred Moses announced on his Facebook that he was resigning from the position, chiding the GNWT in the process.

“Today I put my resignation into the Warming Shelter,” he wrote. “It would be nice to see support coming out of Yellowknife and our Regional Director. None.

“Our MLA (Lesa) Semmler was great! Support from her has been waht we need. As most of you know I’ve always supported the local people. I’ll volunteer and help those in need but (this) has been frustrating. Let’s take care of our people that we have grown up with. Mahsi.”

Anyone who is experiencing illness is asked to stay away form the shelter and instead call 777-2725 to arrange accommodations. The Covid Secretariat of the GNWT will cover the costs for people experiencing symptoms and illness to isolate at the Mackenzie Hotel.

The decision comes as the town grapples with the beginnings of community spread, announced Oct. 15 by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer, and exposure notifications made for Northmart, East Three School, Inuvik Centennial Library, the Mad Trapper Bar, both the day and night buildings of the Warming Shelter, the Homeless Shelter and the Inuvik Soup Kitchen, with more contact tracing still underway.

Parents of children who attended junior kindergarten 1 or 2 on Oct. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to noon are being advised to keep their children home for at least 10 days and arrange Covid-19 tests, as the Delta variant has been shown to be extremely hard on children who cannot obtain vaccines.

Anyone who was at the Inuvik Centennial Library from Oct. 6 to 13 is likewise advised to isolate immediately and arrange Covid-19 tests, and anyone who was at the Mad Trapper Bar from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 should also isolate immediately.

Meanwhile, much of the town has gone into a self-imposed lock-down, with both the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation and Gwich’in Tribal Council closing their offices to the public, as well as several businesses and support organizations moving back to remote work. The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer is asking everyone in town to stay home unless absolutely necessary and practice safe social distancing and masking when in public.

With the Municipal Election still scheduled for Monday, Oct. 18, Chief Returning Officer Chidinma Amobi told Inuvik Drum the town would be implementing appropriate safety precautions.

“We will be adhering to all Covid-19 protocols such as mandatory masking, physical distancing, sanitizing voting booth regularly, maintaining a maximum number of people in the voting centres and many more,” she said. “We will monitor the numbers closely and will continue to seek guidance/ instructions from the Chief Municipal Electoral Officers.

“Also, the public will be notified if there are new development or changes to the Monday’s election.”

A return to “Phase 2” limitations will be in effect as of Oct. 22, which means public gatherings will be limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. The new restrictions will be in place across the NWT until the outbreaks recede.

Included in the new restrictions will be a “Proof of Vaccination” program, better known as a Vaccine Passport. Businesses and services will be able to require the proof upon entry and have up to 200 people at an outdoor event and 100 people indoors — if they’re all vaccinated.

Dr. Kami Kandola once again reminded people the best way to stop the Covid-19 pandemic is to get vaccinated, work from home and avoid travelling if unnecessary.