Inuvik RCMP and the Inuvik Legion McInnes Branch 220 are looking for help from anyone who may know the identity of three individuals who broke in and robbed the Legion on Oct. 9.

Surveillance footage shows three masked men walking up to the entrance of the building with tools around 4 a.m. One eventually destroys the camera.

Anyone with information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects is asked to phone Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111 or texting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.