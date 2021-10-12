A man is in custody and another person was taken to hospital after RCMP were called to a shooting on Mackenzie Road Oct. 10.

Inuvik RCMP were called to the scene at 12:23 a.m. with multiple officers attending. A shooting victim was found at the site and taken to hospital by Emergency Health Services with serious but not life threatening injuries.

A man suspected of being the shooter was found nearby a short while later.

William Aleekuk, 38, is charged with attempted murder. He is in custody pending a court appearance Oct. 13.

RCMP stress there are no public safety concerns and the victim and accused were known to each other. The investigation is still ongoing and Inuvik RCMP have called in G Division’s major crimes unit and forensic identification units for assistance.

Anyone with information about hte incident is asked to call the INuvik RCMP at 777-111 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 275637.