A man stabbed in the skull with a steak knife outside the Mad Trapper Bar on Sept. 16 was flown to Edmonton and has received medical treatment.

Inuvik RCMP detailed the matter in their monthly report to town council, which they will present Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

“On the morning of Sept. 16, Inuvik RCMP responded to an aggravated assault call in front of the Mad Trapper,” the report reads. “Upon arrival, a male was located with a steak knife embedded in his head. The victim was transported to Yellowknife, and subsequently Edmonton, to receive medical attention for his injury.

“One male was taken into custody on scene without incident. He has since been released with a court date. This matter is still under investigation.”

NT RCMP confirmed the man who was stabbed was discharged from Edmonton hospital after receiving medical treatment.

Xavier Sven Ivin Hansen is charged with one count of aggravated assault. He is scheduled to appear in Inuvik Territorial Court on Nov. 15.