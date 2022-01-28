Town of Inuvik facilities are cautiously opening their doors to the public at the end of the month.

A notice was published by the Town of Inuvik Jan. 28.

Each venue will operate on a modified schedule and the town cautions Covid-19 protocols and restrictions could change as the situation develops.

The town office will be re-opening Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Centennial Public Library will be open by appointment only as of Jan. 31 at 9:30 a.m. Call 777-8620 to book a time.

Sections of the Midnight Sun Complex will operate under slightly different rules. The reception desk and general walking areas will be open to the public as of Jan. 30 at 5 p.m., whereas Roy ‘Sugloo’ Ipana Memorial Ice Arena will be returning to pre-approved and scheduled ice times for hockey, speed skating and other group activities. The squash courts will be open for appointments. Call 777-8640 for booking for more information.

However, the town tourism department also announced it would be suspending indoor activities until further notice, including the Culture Connections Workshops and the Arctic Market. The town cited the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, as well as staffing issues.