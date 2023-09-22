Inuvik Native Band is getting $1.6 million for children under 18 years old through Jordan’s Principle.

An announcement made for immediate release on Sept. 13 and sent out to media on Sept. 22.

““This is a great day for our Band and for the expansion of services to our children and youth.” said INB Chief Robert Charlie-Tetlichi. “We could not have done this without the expert help and hard work of our executive director and community advisor.

“The funding will go to providing a 14-passenger van to transport the children to activities and provides funding to deliver On the Land, cultural, recreation, and health and education programs for the children and youth.

“This funding allows us to provide new and expanded services to our membership, and we wish to also thank Devin Roberts of the Beaufort Delta Divisional Educational Council for his ongoing support. Without the passion and commitment of many, this funding and more would not have been possible.”