Open house for Tuk M-18 well training travelling through communities

Aklavik, Tuktoyaktuk

As work on the Inuvialuit Energy Security Project progresses, an open house to identify interest in training and career opportunities is getting feedback from communities.

Having visited Inuvik March 16 through 18, the open house will be open in Tuktoyaktuk March 23 to 25 and in Aklavik March 30 and April 1.

Anyone interested who missed the open houses is asked to email Lucy Kuptana at lkuptana@inuvialuit.com or Katherine Ciboci at kciboci@inuvialuit.com for more information about the opportunities available.

Tuk youth get their second Covid-19 shot

Tuktoyaktuk

A vaccine clinic was held at the Rosie Ovayuak Health Centre March 23 for kids aged five to 11 who had already received their first Covid-19 shot.

Many youth in the community had previously received their first shot in February and were now eligible for their second.

Two separate outbreaks temporally closed Mangilaluk school in the early months of 2022.

Eye doctor in Tsiigehtchic

Tsiigehtchic

An eye team will be on hand in Tsiigehtchic March 28 for examinations and to fill eyeglass prescriptions.

Anyone who hasn’t had an eye appointment in over two years is recommended to get a check up at the Health Centre. Appointments can be made by phoning 953-3361.

People who need to order new eyeglasses do not need to book an appointment; They can visit the clinic at the Health Centre between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Ulukhaktok seeking SAO

Ulukhaktok

The search for Ulukhaktok’s next senior administrative officer continues, as the hamlet reposted the job offer for the top town staffer.

Applicants must be familiar with the Hamlets Act and related legislation and must possess a degree in Public Administration or Management and three years’ experience in the field, or five years of relevant experience.

Whomever takes the role will be responsible for all municipal operations in the hamlet of 425 people.