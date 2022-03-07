Correction

A member of the French Foreign Legion, Major Raphael Pla, was misidentified on the front page of the Feb. 23 Inuvik Drum. Inuvik Drum apologizes for the error.

Dez Loreen returned to Inuvik town council

Dez Loreen is an Inuvik town councillor once again.

Noting Coun. Alfred Moses has resigned, councillors voted unanimously to offer the seat to the next eligible candidate in votes during their Feb. 23 meeting. Council could have also called for a byelection or left the seat vacant until the next election, which will be in 2024.

Loreen announced his candidacy for mayor months before the municipal election. He withdrew from that race in August and ran as a councillor instead, coming in ninth place by just three votes.

Firearm bylaw passes unanimously

Hungry bears beware — Inuvik Town Council has given hunting and trapping council’s authority to harvest bears who wander into town this spring.

Passed unanimously Feb. 23, the bylaw is intended as a safety precaution in response to electric fences that will be installed at the Inuvik landfill this spring. These are expected to displace bears who are accustomed to scavenging the landfill for an easy meal.

Experiences of other municipalities which have placed fencing around landfills suggests bears may wander into town looking for food if they cannot get into the landfill.

Recreation, Parks and Library Advisory Committee seeks volunteers

Want to get involved in community programming? The Town of Inuvik is seeking volunteers to sit on the Recreation, Parks and Library Advisory Committee. The body advises town council on local priorities for the Midnight Sun Complex and community events as well as for work to completed on the towns sports fields, libraries, playgrounds and parks.

Anyone curious should sent a letter of interest outlining their background and experience by 4 p.m. March 14 to Lise Saumur by email to Lsaumur@inuvik.ca or by mail to P.O. Box 1160.

Muskrat Jamboree locks in dates until 2025

There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world, but at least we know when the Muskrat Jamboree is going to be held for the next few years.

Organizers have locked in the Inuvik Muskrat Jamboree for dates in April leading up to 2025. In 2022, the festival will be from April 8 to 11. In 2023, April 21 to 24. In 2024, the festival will run April 5 to 8 and in 2025 the festival will run April 11 to 14.

The festival also put out its call for Kings and Queens of the jamboree for this year. Entries for the contest closed Feb. 28.