Sunrise Festival postponed due to Covid

Inuvik’s first festival of 2022 will have wait a few more weeks.

On the day the festival was to begin, officials from the town’s tourism department announced the Inuvik Sunrise Festival was being postponed until Jan. 21 to 23.

“The 2022 Inuvik Sunrise Festival has been postponed due to the current Covid-19 conditions within the Beaufort Delta communities as well as strong weather conditions over the coming weekend,” reads the notice. “The postponement includes ALL schedule events and activities.

“The new proposed dates are 21-23 January, 2022 with more details to follow in the next few weeks.”

If the current outbreak doesn’t recede by the proposed dates, the notice notes the festival could be delayed again.

Several key events in the festival, including a two day mitt making workshop and several family skates, had already been postponed due to the current Covid-19 outbreak.

Vehicle crashes into Mad Trapper Bar

RCMP are investigating how a car drove into a staircase at the Mad Trapper bar in Inuvik overnight.

The vehicle was visible to drivers along Mackenzie Road in the morning of Jan. 4.

“I can confirm there was a single vehicle accident that occurred this morning in Inuvik around 7:30 a.m. that resulted in damage to a business establishment in the downtown area,” said RCMP Staff-Sgt. Bruce McGregor. “The matter remains under investigation and charges are pending against a suspected male driver.

“No further information can be released at this time as the matter remains under investigation.”

RCMP would not say if any injuries were reported in the incident.

Courts delayed again due to Covid-19

Court cases in the Beaufort Delta have been pushed back yet again due to the Covid-19 outbreak. No sittings will be held now until at least Feb. 22 in Inuvik, March 3 in Tuktoyaktuk and March 9 in Fort McPherson. Aklavik won’t see a court sitting until March 17 and Ulukhaktok won’t have court again until at least March 28.

As of writing, there are 173 cases before the courts scheduled in Inuvik between Feb. 22 and 23. There are 64 cases in Tuktoyaktuk between March 3 and 4, 118 cases in Fort McPherson between March 9 and 10, 27 scheduled for Aklavik in March and 42 in Ulukhaktok’s backlog.

Sittings could potentially be pushed back further if the Covid-19 outbreak continues to be a threat to public health.

Sports and girl guides benched due to Omicron outbreaks

Hockey, judo, junior curling, speed skating and all other youth sports have suspended activities until further notice as the Beaufort Delta deals with the latest wave of the coronavirus.

In addition, Inuvik Girl Guides have also suspended activities until it is safe to do so.

Under new orders from the Chief Public Health Officer, indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people and high risk activities such as sports, singing, funerals and other indoor activities are banned until otherwise stated.