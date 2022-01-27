Town facilities close for pandemic safety

All facilities in the town of Inuvik closed to the public at 5 p.m., Jan. 19 in response to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak in the region.

Town officials are now working remotely until further notice. A drop box has been set up at the town office for bill payments and receipts will be mailed out, the Town says. Payments can also be made through e-banking services or by credit card by phoning 867-777-8600.

Library closed

Inuvik Centennial Library has also closed to the public until further notice.

Books, DVDs, children’s activities and printing services are still accessible by phone or email in advance and can be picked up at the front door. To arrange to pick up items, email lfrontdesk@inuvik.ca or phone (867)-777-8620.

The library closed at the same time as the rest of the Town’s facilities.

Inuvik Vet Clinic closes temporarily

Another service will be inaccessible for the foreseeable future. Inuvik Vet Clinic announced on their facebook page that due to an injury, the service will be unavailable for the time being.

Anyone in need of special diet pet food, medication refills, or having medical issues or emergencies will have to contact Dr. John Overell by email at jover41@hotmail.com or by phone at (867) 993-5205 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Calls outside said hours are subject to emergency fee.

Because of the current outbreak, there are no current plans to host a spay or neuter clinic in Inuvik for the foreseeable future.

INNOVATE commercial-only during outbreak

The INNOVATE Centre, formerly known as the ACTMC, has temporarily paused hobbyist memberships and is only open by appointment to commercial clients during the Covid-19 outbreak that has hit the region.

Two clients will be accommodated at a time. Appointments can be made by emailing innovate@nwtresearch.com or by phoning (867) 678-0866.

Hobby memberships will resume when the outbreak danger has passed without any time lost.