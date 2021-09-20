A five day extension has been made for the nomination period for the upcoming municipal elections after not enough people put their names forward for council and the district education authority.

A minimum of eight councillors are needed for council. The town did not say how many people have put their name forward.

The extension at this time does not include the Mayor’s position. Chief Returning Officer Chidinma Amobi said the town was still verifying some information and would be posting an update shortly.

Nominations will now extend until Sept. 27 at 3 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Eric Bowling

Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee....

