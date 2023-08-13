Inuvik has been elevated to Evacuation Level 2 notice, meaning residents should be prepared to leave on short notice.

From the NWT Fire website:

“Inuvik Wildfire (EV014)- August 12, 5p.m. Back to top Inuvik has issued an evacuation notification due to this wildfire. All residents should be ready to leave on short notice.

Read the alert This lightning-caused fire continues to hold at 20,477 hectares in size. Although there is no immediate concern for the community, residents are advised to be prepared for that to change at short notice.

Distance to landmarks 12km northeast of Inuvik Current conditions Cooling temperatures and light precipitation is improving visibility. What is being done Four fire crews are actioning this fire, including air support for bucketing. Heavy equipment has started developing a fire guard that will protect the northwest end of Inuvik, where the liquid natural gas storage site for Inuvik Gas is located.”

Inuvik

LEVEL 1 – Evacuation Notice/Advisory

This Evacuation Notice/Advisory is issued on behalf of Inuvik.