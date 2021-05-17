Inuvik Town Council is looking to adjust a bylaw to allow for electronically motorized bicycles (e-bikes) on the roads.

Councillors discussed proposed changes to the All Terrain Vehicle bylaw during their May 10 committee of the whole meeting. They then moved the bylaw to first reading May 12.

“We specifically have a cut off based on power and speed,” explained public safety officer Cynthia Hammond. “

If it’s below a certain threshold for power it’s not considered an ATV. If it is above that it’s considered an ATV with all of those prohibitions as well as licensing and registration requirements. Of it’s below that it won’t require that and it won’t be prohibited from being on all of the streets.”

Changes to the bylaw include defining a “motor assisted cycle” as a vehicle that moves less than 32 kilometres per hour, to differentiate e-bikes from ATVs and other motorized forms of transport. The difference means e-bikes will be able to travel along Mackenzie Road, which is forbidden for ATVs and snowmobiles.

Under the new rules, e-bikes can be driven throughout town, excluding on sidewalks, private property, designated ski trails and anywhere on a school, park or playground that is not specifically designated for vehicles.

Cyclists must wear helmets at all times — unless they are Elders, at which point they are exempt from wearing helmets. The fine for not wearing a helmet is $125, the same for an ATV.

Assistant deputy mayor Clarence Wood questioned why Elders were given an exemption from wearing a helmet.

“Quite frankly I don’t agree that the Elders should be exempt from a helmet,” he said. “I mean it’s the same as kids and anybody else riding a motorized bicycle. You can get hurt pretty bad if you have a fall on one of those and hit your head.

“I mean I thought we were supposed to protect our elders not leave them open to injury.”

Deputy mayor Steve Baryluk said it was up to the individual Elder to decide whether to wear a helmet or not.

“I think anyone who’s sensible, which probably doesn’t include me, would use a helmet,” he said. “So I don’t necessarily think it’s a huge deal to have an exemption for Elders.

“If you have an Elder who really doesn’t want to use one then it may become an issue at that point.”

Council will revisit the bylaw at a future council meeting, though Mayor Natasha Kulikowski noted many people were eager to see it passed before summer hit.

“They’re waiting to be able to use them,” she said.