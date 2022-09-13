Work on the Inuvik Swimming Pool has progressed to the point that town officials are confidently predicting a “soft opening” after Thanksgiving weekend, which takes place Oct. 8 to 10 this year.

Town of Inuvik Community Services Director Lise Saumur gave town council an update at their Sept. 12 meeting.

Her monthly report notes that pool cleaning and filling is underway ahead of an upcoming inspection from the territorial health department, which must sign off on the facility before it can re-open. Once that happens, Saumur said the town would need approximately two weeks to get staff trained and certified.

She added the town has hired a new aquatic supervisor, who is already on the job.

The pool closed in March 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Town officials decided to use the extended closure to fix long-standing problems with the basin. However, as the town worked on the pool, more problems with the system became apparent. To date the entire piping structure was moved beneath the pool and re-worked to prevent leaks into the surrounding permafrost. The deck has been modified for better safety, the walls around the lazy river have been raised, both the drainage and mechanical systems have been overhauled and the entire pool liner was replaced. That alone cost $488,907.

Work on the pool was made possible through a $562,500 grant from the federal government.