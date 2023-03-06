Progress with getting Inuvik’s pool re-opened has come far enough along that town officials are confident enough to say it could open as early as March 18.

Soon to retire SAO Grant Hood made the announcement at the end of Town Council’s committee of the whole meeting.

“There are bodies in the water,” he said, “Living bodies.”

Hood said an health inspection was set for this Friday, which town officials expected to pass with flying colours. Work on the pumps and sanitation equipment is complete and the town has been training lifeguard staff for a few weeks.

One caveat is the town is still getting life guards back on full supply and public safety requirements limit the amount of swimmers to how many lifeguards are on staff. Hood said the plan was to have patrons book their spot in advance and keep the pool limited to 50 users at a time until enough staff can be trained.

He also floated the idea to council that they could reduce or waive the fees to enter the pool for a month.

A motion discussing the costs and benefits of a free or cheap pool month will be presented to council at their regular meeting March 8.