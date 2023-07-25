Swimmers delight – the town of Inuvik has announced the pool will re-open on Aug. 2.

An announcement was posted to the Town’s Facebook page at 9:50 a.m. July 25.

Everything except the hot tub will be open to the public. The hot tub is still under repair.

Because of staffing issues, the pool remains at a maximum 50 person capacity and people will need to book their time in advance. Registration can be done from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. during weekdays and between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturdays. Time can be booked for Sunday but there is no desk staff on duty those days.

To register, email mscfrontdesk@inuvik.ca or phone 777-8640.

The pool had re-opened earlier this year to great fanfare, but had to close at the request of the GNWT after a sealant was found to be rubbing off onto patron’s swimsuits.

Eric Bowling

Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee....

Leave a comment

Cancel reply

Your email address will not be published.