Swimmers delight – the town of Inuvik has announced the pool will re-open on Aug. 2.

An announcement was posted to the Town’s Facebook page at 9:50 a.m. July 25.

Everything except the hot tub will be open to the public. The hot tub is still under repair.

Because of staffing issues, the pool remains at a maximum 50 person capacity and people will need to book their time in advance. Registration can be done from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. during weekdays and between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturdays. Time can be booked for Sunday but there is no desk staff on duty those days.

To register, email mscfrontdesk@inuvik.ca or phone 777-8640.

The pool had re-opened earlier this year to great fanfare, but had to close at the request of the GNWT after a sealant was found to be rubbing off onto patron’s swimsuits.