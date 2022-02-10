After numerous delays, complications, unpleasant surprises and logistical bellyflops, Inuvik’s swimming pool may soon be re-opening to the public.

Town of Inuvik senior administrative officer Grant Hood gave council a vertbal update during their Feb. 7 committee of the whole meeting, putting the new opening date to March 29.

“We are making very good progress on on the rehabilitation project,” said Hood. “Like any renovation as you go along, sometimes you do hit a few unknowns. Then you have to

sit back and alter course a little bit.

“We’ve encountered a few of those items but that was partially expected.”

Previously planned for a September grand re-opening, work on the pool was delayed by Covid-19 outbreaks, power outages in Texas brought on by climate change, both of which cause significant disruptions to supply lines.

Costs to complete the repairs were also prohibitive and the town needed to wait on $562,500 grant from the federal government to begin contracting work out.

Among the work completed, the entire piping structure underneath the pool is being replaced with pipes along the sides, which should prevent future leaks into the surrounding soil and permafrost. The height of the pool wall at the lazy river section is being raised for safety purposes and the pool liner is also being replaced.

Work is also being done on the pool’s drainage system, the mechanical system and the pool deck for added safety.

Hood said the repairs should ensure the pool remains functional for many years to come.

“We will have a pool with water in it that people actually can go in,” he said. “I that’s the key of this — I won’t say short-term pain because it’s been a bit of a long-term pain — but some long-term pain for longer term enjoyment.”

Inuvik’s pool closed down in March of 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic was in its early stages. Upon closing the pool, the town decided to use the time to deal with longstanding issues with the facility since it was first built in the early 2000s. The pool has been marred with controversy since its opening, with the town and architect suiting each other in 2014 over structural and payment issues.

A public notice with an official opening date is in the works. Hood said the town would be posting updates to its Facebook page as work progresses.

Hood expressed hi thanks to the public for their patience as the town waded through the repair process.

“I want to thank everybody for your patience,” he said. “We are making some very good progress.”