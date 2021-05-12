Plans are now underway to begin repairs to Inuvik’s public pool, but the town is warning not to expect anything until at least September.

Senior Adminstrative Officer Grant Hood updated Town Council during their May 10 committee of the whole meeting, and followed up with a public service announcement posted to the town’s website May 12.

“Covid-19 is throwing its ugly head into this as well,” he said. “There’s certain, supplies it’s one of the plastic items and injection moulding and things like that have been drastically hit in the U.S. because of Covid-19 but also the Texas electricity issue that they had earlier.

“There are a few items that um we are working on trying to get but I would say we are looking at at least September. I wouldn’t want to guess at anything earlier than that. But we are full steam ahead.”

Noting the pool has suffered from numerous issues over the past few years, the notice outlines the work needed to be finished before the pool could re-open to the public.

Under the plan, the entire current piping system is to be completely replaced. Instead, piping will be installed along the pool walls. The height of the pool wall at the “lazy river” section of the pool will be raised for safety purposes. The pool liner is also at the end of its life and will need to be replaced.

Hood noted part of the issue now was supply chain problems, as the pandemic shuttered warehouses and factories across North America and the swimming pool economy was struggling to keep up with demand. Consequentially, he estimated the work would not be complete until at least September.

“We are waiting on one test that has to be completed and again due to issues with Covid-19 that test has been delayed,” said Hood. “So some areas can’t move forward until that is completed.”

One thing the town does have in good supply, however, are chlorine pucks — which are used to keep the water sanitized. Since the pool was closed at the beginning of the pandemic, town staff have been stockpiling their reserves of chlorine, which is also currently experiencing a global shortage.

Public works director Rick Campbell said the town would be hording the pucks for when the town goes back into operation.

“That’s wonderful news,” said Coun. Ray Solotki. “When it is ready to go we aren’t stuck because the rest of the supply chain has broken down, so that’s good.”