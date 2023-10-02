Inuvik RCMP are asking the public for any information they may have in regards to an attempted robbery at Mac’s News Stand.

Detachment commander Staff-Sgt. Jesse Aubin said the suspect was still at large.

“On September 30th in the early morning hours the Inuvik RCMP received a complaint of an attempted robbery at the Mac’s News Stand,” said Aubin. “On duty RCMP officers immediately attended but the suspect had fled. Additional resources were called in to assist with the investigation and search for the suspect.

“The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’6” tall, wearing a blue or black windbreaker jacket and blue jeans.

“Anyone who has information about this incident or any other illegal activity is asked to contact the Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.”